Jason Aldean just scored his 25th career number one single with “Blame It On You” this week. He shares the story behind the chart topping song. “So ‘Blame It On You’ was a song that I got, it was actually written by a couple of guys in my band, Kurt Alison and Tully Kennedy, my guitar player and bass player. And it was just one of those things that was just really different for the record that I thought we were kinda missing. It kind of reminded me a lot of a song ‘Girl Like You’ that we had where it kind of starts off down and you almost wonder is it going to be a ballad and then the chorus kicks in and it turns into ‘rock & roll’. So it was one that just kind of grabbed me right off the bat and I’m really glad we cut it.”