Sheryl Bruce, 65, of Fruitland, died July 20, 2021, at her home in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. James A. Hunt, 70, of Caldwell, formerly of Payette, died July 17, 2021, at his home in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.