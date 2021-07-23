ERE manager speaks at packed Democratic forum
HURON — East River Electric Power Cooperative’s chief member and public relations manager Chris Studer was the featured speaker at Thursday’s District 22 Democrat forum. Studer opened by explaining the background of East River Electric. He said that East River was initially created to transfer power from the Missouri River dams to rural customers. Over time, power needs have grown beyond what the dams could provide, and in the 1960s, East River expanded to provide generated electricity through Basin Electric along with the hydroelectricity that it was already providing.plainsman.com
