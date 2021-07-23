Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

ERE manager speaks at packed Democratic forum

By Jul 23, 2021
Plainsman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURON — East River Electric Power Cooperative’s chief member and public relations manager Chris Studer was the featured speaker at Thursday’s District 22 Democrat forum. Studer opened by explaining the background of East River Electric. He said that East River was initially created to transfer power from the Missouri River dams to rural customers. Over time, power needs have grown beyond what the dams could provide, and in the 1960s, East River expanded to provide generated electricity through Basin Electric along with the hydroelectricity that it was already providing.

plainsman.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Stations#Power Plants#River Basin#Infrastructure#Democratic#Dakota Energy Cooperative#Dakota Energy#Cooperatives#The East River Energy#Puc#The Dakota Energy Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Energy IndustryPlainsman

Letter - Folk 7-31-21

Would Dakota Energy offer the electric heat rate if they go with Guzman Energy? Basin Electric promoted this rate to encourage members to install electric heat. East River owns and operates the load management equipment. What is going to happen to that? What about the capital credits? A co-op that recently broke from their power supplier and went with Guzman forfeited $48 million in capital credits.
Los Altos Hills, CAlosaltosonline.com

Forum scheduled to direct Hills city manager search

Los Altos Hills residents desiring a say about the future leadership of the town are invited to participate in a virtual listening session scheduled 6 p.m. Monday (July 26). The meeting, hosted by Gary Phillips of Bob Murray & Associates, is meant to help steer the firm’s efforts to recruit a suitable candidate for replacing current City Manager Carl Cahill, who has announced his retirement and intends to leave the post in October. Ultimately, the city council will decide whom to hire, and council members anticipate making their selection within the next few weeks.
Morgantown, WVWeirton Daily Times

West Virginia and the value of national gas

Recently, United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited West Virginia to tour the National Energy Technology Laboratory in Morgantown. She learned firsthand that this region is vastly different from other areas around the nation in its natural gas production. When compared to the rest of the nation, the Marcellus...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Asphalt Contractor

House Proposes $19B Increase for U.S. DOT

The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 4502, an appropriations minibus for Fiscal Year 2022 which included the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (T-HUD) funding bill. If passed by the Senate, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) could see its budget bumped up to $105.7 billion to expand safety programs and fund highway, rail, transit and climate-focused infrastructure projects. The two chambers will have to reconcile their differences before sending bills to the president's desk.
Sciencecambridgecivic.com

Cambridge Civic Journal Forum

Framing the Campaigns – August 2, 2021 Cambridge City Council (Midsummer) Agenda. The Midsummer City Council meeting usually brings an enormous number of resolutions and several volatile policy orders and other actions guaranteed to draw a crowd. Strangely, this year brings a short agenda from the City Manager, relatively few resolutions, only ten policy orders, and not a whole lot of controversy. Perhaps the greatest amount of fervor will be outside City Hall starting at 5:00pm when there is a "Save The Trees" rally scheduled that is certain to bring out incumbents and challengers as various groups struggle to frame the issues leading up to this November’s municipal election. By the way, the deadline for submitting nomination signatures is 5:00pm on Mon, Aug 2 – no exceptions.
Energy IndustryFreethink

Will power plants move into the cloud?

Hannah Beal had been wanting to move to the Rocky Mountains for years. Denver was too crowded for her liking, and access to hiking trails and skiing was becoming a long, congested drive. So when she landed a job as a secretary at Carbondale Middle School, 150 miles west of...
Environmentenergynews.us

Power suppliers aren’t preparing for climate change

GRID: Most U.S. power companies are failing to adequately prepare for climate change, with only a few conducting studies that can help them prepare for extreme heat, flooding, and other effects. (New York Times) ALSO:. • Federal Energy Regulatory Commission member Mark Christie emphasizes the importance of state regulators in...
Colorado StateSummit Daily News

Drive Clean Colorado, Xcel Energy team up on electric vehicle initiatives

Drive Clean Colorado and Xcel Energy are partnering up to support electric vehicle initiatives across the state. According to a press release, under this new agreement, Drive Clean Colorado’s Drive Electric Colorado initiative will promote Xcel Energy’s consumer charging programs for workplaces, multifamily homes and income-qualified communities. Drive Electric Colorado’s...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Minnesota co-ops approve sale of lagging coal-fired power plant in North Dakota

Member cooperatives of a Minnesota electric company endorsed a deal Friday to sell a financially troubled coal-fueled power plant in North Dakota to a Bismarck firm. Great River Energy said its 28 member cooperatives at a special meeting approved the sale of the Coal Creek Station and an associated transmission line that runs from the plant’s location in central North Dakota to Minnesota.
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Review begins for North Carolina’s first offshore wind farm

OFFSHORE WIND: The Biden administration initiates an environmental review for Avangrid’s Kitty Hawk offshore wind farm, which would be the first offshore wind project off North Carolina. (E&E News, Coastal Review) ALSO: “I just don’t want to see or hear them.” A growing number of North Carolina coastal communities are...
Huron, SDPlainsman

All bright and shiny

The Huron Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s Ambassadors visited Carlson’s Total Eclipse Car Wash for a ribbon-cutting event this week, to welcome the one-of-a-kind in South Dakota touchless car wash.
Politicskmmo.com

PSC REJECTS AMEREN MISSOURI SURGE-PROTECTION PROGRAM REQUEST

The Missouri Public Service Commission has rejected an application filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri seeking to offer a surge-protection program to its electric customers. “The program is flawed in that customers using the program would be dealing with a third-party device manufacturer that the Commission does not...
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

House passes Interior, EPA, Energy budget package

The House today passed a sprawling appropriations package for fiscal year 2022 that includes funding for the Interior and Energy Departments, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and several others. While the budget still has to go through the Senate, and isn’t likely to be enacted as-is, it’s an indication of...
California StateRenewableEnergyWorld.com

20-MW, 80-MWh Santa Ana battery storage project operational in California

Calpine and GE Renewable Energy this month announced completion of a 80-MWh standalone battery storage system in southern California. The Santa Ana Storage Project, which uses GE’s Reservoir energy storage technology, entered into commercial operation. The 20-MW, 80-MWh capacity is supported by a 20-year Resource Adequacy Power Purchase Agreement. Calpine,...
Cedar City, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Cedar City Council candidates speak on issues of homelessness, housing and poverty at public forum

CEDAR CITY — Primary election ballots have been mailed out, and Cedar City residents have until Aug. 10 to make their choices for two City Council seats. A total of five candidates are running for two open spots, including incumbent R. Scott Phillips, who is seeking re-election to what would be his second four-year term on the council. Joining Phillips in the nonpartisan race are four political newcomers: Carter Wilkey, Ronald Riddle, Mark Mumford and Derek Morton.
Leavenworth County, KSLeavenworth Times

Candidate forum announced

An organization called We the People of Leavenworth County will host a forum for candidates for the Lansing Board of Education from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lansing Middle School auditorium, 220 Lion Lane. The event is open to the public.

Comments / 0

Community Policy