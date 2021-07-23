ERE manager speaks at packed Democratic forum

Framing the Campaigns – August 2, 2021 Cambridge City Council (Midsummer) Agenda. The Midsummer City Council meeting usually brings an enormous number of resolutions and several volatile policy orders and other actions guaranteed to draw a crowd. Strangely, this year brings a short agenda from the City Manager, relatively few resolutions, only ten policy orders, and not a whole lot of controversy. Perhaps the greatest amount of fervor will be outside City Hall starting at 5:00pm when there is a "Save The Trees" rally scheduled that is certain to bring out incumbents and challengers as various groups struggle to frame the issues leading up to this November’s municipal election. By the way, the deadline for submitting nomination signatures is 5:00pm on Mon, Aug 2 – no exceptions.