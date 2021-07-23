Tom was born in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late Thomas and Louise Jones, and raised in Norristown, PA. He attended the Haverford School, and received his BA from the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. He earned an MA from Claremont College and his Doctorate from Teachers College, Columbia, NY. He married the love of his life, Alison, on June 20th, 1992. He was a professor of Educational Leadership (Emeritus) at the University of Connecticut. He authored several books and articles on school finance.