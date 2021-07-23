Future Directions for Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Laurie Sehn, MD, discusses the unmet needs and future directions in the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Laurie Sehn, MD: What else are we looking forward to in the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL [diffuse large B-cell lymphoma]? We know that there are a large number of novel agents being tested in clinical trials. As you treat your patients, it’s also really important to consider what clinical trials your patient might have access to. One of the groups of drugs that we’re most interested in and will possibly become available in the short term for these patients are the bispecific monoclonal antibodies. There are several bispecific monoclonal antibodies in development for relapsed/refractory DLBCL.