Ah, daytime. The sun is shining, birds are chirping... Man, you could sure use a drink. Thankfully, you don't have to way until the evening to imbibe. When it comes to places to enjoy a drink during the day, your options are essentially endless—and we're not just talking about drinking a paper-bagged beer in the park. There are plenty of establishments in Austin that are open early and ready to serve you way before sunset, and with the greater human good in mind, we've compiled a few of them here.