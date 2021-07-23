Cleveland's MLB team is now the Guardians and fans made so many 'Guardians of the Galaxy' jokes

After a year of considering a new name change and moving on from the “Indians” nickname, Cleveland’s MLB team will be known as … the Guardians.

That was one of the names fans seemed excited about a year ago, especially because the Guardians are some Art Deco statues on the Hope Memorial Bridge. And while some folks in Ohio may have wanted the Spiders or the Midges or — if you’re me and you like dad jokes, Cleveland Rocks — the Guardians is a great name.

Not everyone agreed. I’d say it was a mixed reaction, with many Guardians of the Galaxy jokes, of course. Here’s a roundup: