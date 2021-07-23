Cancel
The USWNT couldn't go to the Olympics Opening Ceremony, but they had fun making an entrance anyway

By Henry McKenna
Megan Rapinoe and Abby Dahlkemper seemed to be feeling a little left out during the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The USWNT chose not to attend the events, instead preparing for the team’s matchup against New Zealand on Saturday. But it couldn’t help but celebrate.

Rapinoe and Dahlkemper pretended to do their entrance to the stadium from inside what appears to be their training facility. It must have been a tough decision for the athletes, missing a such a memorable event. It’s easy to wonder whether their opening match, a stunning 3-0 defeat to Sweden, came into play in making this decision. Either way, they seemed to make the most of their evening watching the events.

Rapinoe’s fiancée Sue Bird served as one of the United States’ two flag bearers with Eddy Alvarez for the Opening Ceremony.

