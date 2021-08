The Tokyo Games are shaping up to be an Olympics like no other — and TODAY's Savannah Guthrie is right in the middle of it. The international sporting event has made major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, including delaying the Games an entire year. Fans will not be present in the stands, and athletes have not been able to bring family members with them. Strict social distancing and quarantine protocols are in effect for athletes, as well as everyone else.