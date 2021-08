The words “cold front” and “August” are not often associated together in the Gulf coast. The persistent high-pressure over the west will allow a cold front to lag across the region through mid/late workweek. The stretch of heat and humidity requiring headlines has finally come to an end for this extended heat wave. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorm will develop along and ahead of the front. Today will likely be the most active day as far as the active weather goes, but even so the scattered convection will likely continue through Wednesday. With expected showers and cloud coverage, temperatures could actually be a little below the norm although not significantly so. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s to around lower 90s. However, we should be well below the need for any heat advisories The long term forecast begins with the a strong high pressure system firmly entrenched over the western half of the CONUS.