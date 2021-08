Devonta Freeman had a problem. Beyond going turncoat in the infamous Atlanta Falcons-New Orleans Saints rivalry, he had to pick a new jersey number — all of his previous choices were unavailable. He wore No. 24 with the Falcons (claimed by backup running back Dwayne Washington) and No. 31 on the New York Giants (already taken by undrafted defensive back Bryce Thompson), and the wrong choice could kill his chances of making the team before he even took the field for practice. After all, everyone knows your jersey’s aesthetics are more important than actual skill and ability. Right?