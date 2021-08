Open-source programs free-to-use programs which are created through public collaboration. This class of software can be used to replace almost all mainstream paid software like the Adobe Suite, Microsoft Office, Zoom, and more. In this discussion, as part of Ohio Voice's Lunch & Learn series, we will discuss how open-source software needs to be a bigger part of the progressive ethos, and how adopting an open-source mindset can be accessible to the tech-unsavvy, the overburdened, and the public in general. This session will be led by Anyun Chatterjee (they/them), the social media associate at Ohio Voice. Anyun has been using open-source software all their life to accomplish creative tasks like audio, video, and graphic editing. Facebook Event.