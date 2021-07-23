North Dakota budget writer: General fund to collect more money than expected

Most Alaskans are unfamiliar with the Power Cost Equalization, or PCE, program and its funding so it is important to understand that the Alaska State Legislature established the PCE program and later, the endowment to fund PCE, as an equitable compromise for rural Alaskans to balance the commitment of state funds used for energy projects and programs which continue to lower the cost electricity for residents on the Railbelt, on the road system and in Southeast Alaska.