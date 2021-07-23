New MPPS recall language targets Monday mask vote

The IKM-Manning Board of Directors has made an announcement on the potential for another upcoming bond referendum. At their meeting late last week, the board unanimously voted to approve the petition language and move forward with gathering signatures on the needed petition to call for a special election on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The $19.2 million bond referendum for the creation of a K-12 center in Manning failed to meet the 60 plus one needed to pass last September and is coming back only slightly higher, at $19.95 million, even with the increased price of materials. The board assures voters the cost to taxpayers will remain the same as the previous proposal, thanks to the lower interest rates available to the district as compared to last year. This, they say, will allow them to address more facility needs with zero taxpayer impact. “Our community is simply getting more bang for its buck,” they say. The petition to put the bond issue on the ballot is currently circulating throughout the district. Anyone with questions on the bond proposal or who wants to sign the petition can contact the district office at 712-655-3781.