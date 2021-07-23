Cancel
Isabella County, MI

New MPPS recall language targets Monday mask vote

By Eric Baerren
Morning Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew recall language was filed Thursday against members of the Mt. Pleasant school board, the day after the original language was unanimously rejected by the Isabella County Election Commission. There were two differences. Instead of targeting two members, language was filed against three. And, instead of listing several reasons for...

