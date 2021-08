WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced the District of Columbia Courts Vacancy Reduction Act, which would allow nominees to the local District of Columbia courts to be seated after a 30-day congressional review period, unless a resolution of disapproval is enacted into law during that period. Currently, nominees to the local D.C. courts cannot be seated without affirmative Senate approval. The bill would make the congressional review process for nominees the same as the one currently used for legislation passed by the D.C. Council.