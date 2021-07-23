Come Up With a Logo for the ’31st Avenue Open Street Coalition,’ Best Designer Wins Prize

In light of recent events, I think it’s so important to highlight and support small businesses and brands working hard to make their way into the mainstream public consciousness. In such a variable and ever-changing industry, part of the fun is seeing how each new generation of designers adapts to the world around them and pushes the boundaries of what is currently considered conventional. The designers profiled below stand out for a variety of reasons. Several have worked in new mediums such as recycled fabric or made an effort to focus on artisanal techniques and small-batch collections. So, without further ado, here are five emerging, American designers your should absolutely have on your radar.