The Local Take Talks HBCU Love With CAU Trustee Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.

This week on WCLK's The Local Take(Saturdays 8am) I speak with Atlanta Business leader and Clark Atlanta University Trustee and Alumnus Thomas Dortch. The last few months have been notable for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). We've seen the establishment the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at CAU, the establishment of a Knight Foundation Chair in Journalism at Howard University, significant donations from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, and Deion Sanders coaching at Jackson State University. It makes Stanley Nelson's 2017 PBS Documentary on HBCUs "Tell Them We Are Rising" seem prophetic.