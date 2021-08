Greene Commons pavilion and stage in Stanardsville held its grand opening celebration in fall 2019 with high hopes for 2020 to be a year of free public events such as concerts, weddings, birthday parties and farm and craft markets. The coronavirus pandemic had other plans, of course. Starting next week, the “Groovin’ in Greene” initiative will bring free live music back to Stanardsville—starting with Orion and the Melted Crayons.