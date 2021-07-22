Worker fired because he wouldn’t get fingerprinted due to religious reasons: lawsuit

A debt collection agency in Minnesota is being sued for firing a worker who wouldn’t get fingerprinted.

United Press International reports that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is taking AscensionPoint Recovery Services to court on behalf of former employee Henry Harrington, who cited religious reasons for not wanting to be printed. The suit alleges the company should have looked for a way to accommodate Harrington’s Christian beliefs in accordance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

EEOC attorney Gregory Gochanour argues “An employee should not have to choose between his faith and his livelihood.”

The discrimination suit was reportedly filed last month and doesn’t specify a dollar amount that Harrington is seeking in compensation. It’s unclear what specific beliefs fingerprinting would offend. Neither Harrington nor the defendant reportedly responded to the UPI’s requests for further explanation.

There have been other cases in which people of faith have objected to being fingerprinted, then sued. In 2018 a Pennsylvania school bus driver settled a suit with her employer after claiming that the “mark of the beast,” allegedly caused by fingerprinting, could stop her from entering Heaven per her understanding of the Bible’s Book of Revelations.

Altoona Student Transportation, which settled that suit under undisclosed terms, reportedly defended that by law, school employees working with children must pass a criminal-background check including mandatory fingerprinting. The bus driver argued alternative methods of investigating her background should have been made available.

Evangelical Christian and coal miner Beverly Butcher Jr., was awarded $586,860 in 2015 after refusing to submit to biometric hand scanning as a security measure, which he, too, said would brand him with the “mark of the beast.” Butcher had worked for his employer for more than 35 years before leaving due to mandatory hand scanning.