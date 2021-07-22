Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Worker fired because he wouldn’t get fingerprinted due to religious reasons: lawsuit

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 11 days ago

A debt collection agency in Minnesota is being sued for firing a worker who wouldn’t get fingerprinted.

United Press International reports that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is taking AscensionPoint Recovery Services to court on behalf of former employee Henry Harrington, who cited religious reasons for not wanting to be printed. The suit alleges the company should have looked for a way to accommodate Harrington’s Christian beliefs in accordance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

EEOC attorney Gregory Gochanour argues “An employee should not have to choose between his faith and his livelihood.”

The discrimination suit was reportedly filed last month and doesn’t specify a dollar amount that Harrington is seeking in compensation. It’s unclear what specific beliefs fingerprinting would offend. Neither Harrington nor the defendant reportedly responded to the UPI’s requests for further explanation.

There have been other cases in which people of faith have objected to being fingerprinted, then sued. In 2018 a Pennsylvania school bus driver settled a suit with her employer after claiming that the “mark of the beast,” allegedly caused by fingerprinting, could stop her from entering Heaven per her understanding of the Bible’s Book of Revelations.

Altoona Student Transportation, which settled that suit under undisclosed terms, reportedly defended that by law, school employees working with children must pass a criminal-background check including mandatory fingerprinting. The bus driver argued alternative methods of investigating her background should have been made available.

Evangelical Christian and coal miner Beverly Butcher Jr., was awarded $586,860 in 2015 after refusing to submit to biometric hand scanning as a security measure, which he, too, said would brand him with the “mark of the beast.” Butcher had worked for his employer for more than 35 years before leaving due to mandatory hand scanning.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fingerprinting#Religious Discrimination#Christian#Eeoc#Upi#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Pennsylvania StateColumbian

How a Pennsylvania laborer won $600,000 for racial discrimination

Amid the thunderous pounding of punch presses and other factory equipment, employees of white, Pakistani, Hispanic and Vietnamese descent stamped out and assembled HVAC equipment at the Lloyd Industries plant in Montgomeryville, Pa. Among them in late October 2015 were three Black workers. Two would soon be laid off and...
LawPosted by
UPI News

Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting

July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Minnesota company, alleging discrimination by firing an employee who refused to be fingerprinted on the basis of his Christian faith. AscensionPoint Recovery Services, which manages debt recovery for creditors, did not look for a way to accommodate...
Pittsburgh, PApennrecord.com

Prison warden's lawsuit says he wouldn't play politics, was retaliated against

PITTSBURGH — The former Westmoreland County Prison warden is accusing a county commissioner of harassment and retaliation over his refusal to make her political hires. John Walton filed a complaint July 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against Westmoreland County and its corrections commissioner Gina Cerilli, alleging violation of the First and Fourteenth amendments, sex discrimination, harassment, retaliation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Wenham, MAwgbh.org

Wenham Christian College Asks Supreme Court To Take On Religious Freedom Case

A private Christian college on the North Shore asked the Supreme Court Monday to protect its freedom to decide who can teach at the school. In 2016, Gordon College in Wenham declined to promote a professor of social work after eight years at the institution despite the unanimous recommendation from the faculty Senate. Professor Margaret DeWeese-Boyd sued the school, alleging discrimination and that such a denial was due to her vocal opposition to the school's policies aimed at LGBTQ students and staff.
New York City, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Devil’ Doctor Repeatedly Rapes 11-year-old Anorexia Patient, Tells Her It’s Part of Treatment: Lawsuit

In 1992, a New York doctor routinely sexually abused an 11-year-old girl undergoing in-patient treatment for anorexia, a lawsuit filed on Thursday alleged. According to WPIX, Susan Kryhoski was admitted for two months at the Babies Hospital in Manhattan (part of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital) because she weighed 86 pounds, which was considered underweight for her height. She alleged that Dr. Joseph Silverman used his admitting privileges to place her in an isolated room — where he would rape her and claim he was performing a procedure to ensure she could have children later in life.
Healthnbc25news.com

What Does The Law Actually Say About Vaccine Mandates?

As local governments and employers increasingly turn to COVID-19 vaccine mandates to compel workers to get immunized, trial attorney Karen Conti said employees could have little legal recourse if they object to the requirements. “There’s plenty of precedents that the federal government or private employers can mandate a vaccination,” Conti...
Grocery & Supermaketabc23.com

Walmart Changes Mask Wearing Policy

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside. The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. Masks will still be optional for customers. Walmart ditched its mask mandate in May. But re-evaluated the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
gentside.co.uk

Vegans exempt from compulsory workplace Covid jabs

Vegans would not be required to take the COVID vaccines and might take legal actions against employers who insist they do, experts warn. This caution is coming at a time when big firms like Google and Netflix informed their US staff they would have to get the jabs before returning to work, a move described by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as ‘smart policy’.
Albany, NYNew York Post

Female aide who accused Andrew Cuomo of groping wants him to take lie-detector test

ALBANY — The female aide who’s accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her is willing to take a lie-detector test — and has challenged him to take one, too. The unidentified woman’s lawyer, Brian Premo, told the Albany Times Union on Friday that she had told him “the day we met … that she would take a polygraph test — without hesitation.”
Public SafetyValley News

Former Car Store employee convicted of stealing from business

BURLINGTON — A former Upper Valley car dealership employee has been convicted of stealing from the business and using the money to buy gifts for herself online. Thetford resident Tricia Covey pleaded guilty in federal court in Burlington on Friday to one felony count of access device fraud for the 2017 theft. Covey signed a plea deal last month, but the document and the specifics of the deal were not available Friday. However, the charge carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy