After another horrendous loss, Yankees need the good version of Gerrit Cole

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 9 days ago

BOSTON — This is what he’s here for. The Yankees brought Gerrit Cole to the Bronx to be the ace, their stopper, to keep them on track and get them over the hump and to their next World Series.

Friday night, coming off another brutal loss, Cole has to turn the Yankees around and get them in the mix for a playoff spot. He takes the mound Friday night at Fenway against the Red Sox, with the Bombers eight games back in the American League East and 4.5 in the race for a Wild Card.

But Cole said he and the Yankees can’t think about the hole they dug themselves in the first half of the season, or the walkoff, 10th inning loss they suffered Thursday night. They need to focus on not beating themselves, not what teams ahead of them are doing.

“If you can control the things that you can control and you prepare, you gotta believe that with that process, the results will follow,” Cole said. “So we’re kind of just locked in that mindset right now, I think...

“Certainly, we’re aware of it. That’s a goal, and we want to get to first place, we want to chase them down. But like I said... if you can control the things you can control as a group, the outcomes should reflect that preparation. ... We’ve done that well so far, and today’s just another opportunity for us to get after the baseball and try to build on what we’ve been doing as of late, and just keep the focus on ourselves and just kind of methodically press forward...

“You can’t control how other teams are playing. It’s so important for us to dedicate all our focus to ourselves so that we can play the best we can.”

Cole has been focused on getting himself back on track after a month-long slide, which included a brutal loss here last month. Cole gave up a season-high tying five earned runs in Fenway against the Red Sox on June 27 .

That was part of a six-start period where Cole was adapting to MLB’s enforcement of the sticky substance rules. From June 3 to July 4, during which Cole said he was making adjustments now that MLB was checking pitchers for any substance other than rosin, he pitched to a 5.24 ERA, giving up 10 home runs, walking 11 and striking out 38 over 34.1 innings pitched.

According to a New York Times report looking at the effects of the crackdown, Cole was in the top 10 of pitchers for greatest raw spin change, percent change and velocity-adjusted change.

It was a dramatic dropoff from his incredible start to the season. In his first 11 starts, opponents hit .198 with a .530 OPS against him. He struck out 97 in 70.2 innings pitched, gave up five homers and walked nine. He had a 1.78 ERA.

But there have been encouraging signs in his last two starts, which included six innings in a 3-1 win over the Red Sox in his last start. In those two starts, Cole is 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA, giving up just one earned run in 15 innings of work, including a shutout of the Astros on July 10.

“I think that we’ve done some good work in between and been able to rip out some really good execution and find some cues that help me to stay disciplined when volume gets turned up during the game,” Cole said. “So that’s, that’s been, that’s been helpful and and I think it showed in the overall performance in terms of what I can control and how well I’m executing my pitches and how well I’m staying within my delivery. So, I’ve kept the same process here for a few weeks and some of the fruits of the labor are showing up as of late, but it’s not any time to pick the head up quite yet. I just got to keep the ax on the grind.”

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

