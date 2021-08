Snap turned in its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2 — more than doubling to $982 million — and netted 13 million daily users, the best user growth rate in four years. Snapchat’s daily active users average 293 million in the second quarter, an increase of 55 million, or 23%, year-over-year (and up from 280 million in Q1). The continued growth shows that Snap is continuing to maintain momentum after seeing huge growth in 2020 fueled by the COVID pandemic. Snap had previously indicated DAUs would reach 290 million in Q2. Shares of Snap soared more than 16% in after-hours trading, topping $70...