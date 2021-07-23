Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gary Meek, Tatiana Eva-Marie and Terry Waldo & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

jazziz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Saxophonist/keyboardist Gary Meek will release Monterey Groove, a stunning set of modern fusion celebrating the musicianship to be discovered in his adopted hometown of Monterey, California, on August 27 via Autumn Hill. You can listen to the premiere of the funky new single from the LP, “Power Station,” recorded at an exact Connecticut duplicate of New York’s famous recording studio of the same name. “The original concept of this song came from [guitarist/producer] Michael Lent,” explains Meek. “To make it more in line with this project, I rearranged the song, rewrote a couple of melodies and added a different solo section. The result is this funky co-write.” Pre-order Monterey Groove here.

www.jazziz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Drake
Person
Orrin Evans
Person
Meek
Person
Gary Meek
Person
Terry Waldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Modern Jazz#Terry Waldo More#New Release Cheat Sheet#Turtle Bay Records#Dezron#State#Aum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy