Gary Meek, Tatiana Eva-Marie and Terry Waldo & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Saxophonist/keyboardist Gary Meek will release Monterey Groove, a stunning set of modern fusion celebrating the musicianship to be discovered in his adopted hometown of Monterey, California, on August 27 via Autumn Hill. You can listen to the premiere of the funky new single from the LP, “Power Station,” recorded at an exact Connecticut duplicate of New York’s famous recording studio of the same name. “The original concept of this song came from [guitarist/producer] Michael Lent,” explains Meek. “To make it more in line with this project, I rearranged the song, rewrote a couple of melodies and added a different solo section. The result is this funky co-write.” Pre-order Monterey Groove here.