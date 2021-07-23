Cancel
Environment

Don Paul: The climate forecast is worsening for the U.S. West

By Don Paul
Buffalo News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we get to the western climate forecast, let’s first take a look at our local weather forecast here in Western New York. Our drier and more comfortable pattern will continue into Saturday before it gets interrupted later in the day. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds by afternoon, along with slowly rising humidity. An approaching warm front will begin to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

If you hadn't already noticed, July was a soaker

Remember last July, when we had dry, hot days in the mid to upper 90s and everyone was wondering whether Buffalo might finally break the 100-degree mark?. Well, this July was nothing like that. Instead, we had close-to-average temperatures – the hottest day was only 86 – and much, much more rain than normal.

