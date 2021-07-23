Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Lockwood Development Purchases One Valmont Plaza Office Asset in Omaha for $26.8M

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, NEB. — Lockwood Development has purchased One Valmont Plaza, an office property with two Class A buildings totaling 173,692 square feet in Omaha, for $26.8 million. One building rises four stories and spans 64,335 square feet, while the other rises six stories and totals 109,357 square feet. They are part of the First National Bank Business Park. Steve Sheppard of CBRE represented Lockwood in the sale. Lee Pedersen of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Omaha, NE
Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy