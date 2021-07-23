Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Next Realty Acquires 67,000 SF Retail Center in Cincinnati

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — An affiliate of Next Realty LLC has acquired the Kings Automall Shopping Center, a 67,000-square-foot retail center in Cincinnati. The property is home to tenants such as Planet Fitness, Mirage Restaurant, Play it Again Sports, Salon Concepts, Penn Station, LensCrafters, Samarkand Food Market, Kings Ford, Queens Nails and Your CBD Store. There is currently one 1,400-square-foot vacancy. The acquisition marks Next’s first purchase in Cincinnati. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

rebusinessonline.com

