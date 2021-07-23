Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Granger Construction Breaks Ground on $70M Justice Complex in Mason, Michigan

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, MICH. — Granger Construction has broken ground on a new $70 million justice complex in Mason, about 15 miles south of Lansing. BKV Group designed the 169,472-square-foot project, which will be situated at the intersection of Buhl and Cedar streets. Plans call for a new Ingham County sheriff’s office, correctional facility and district court facilities. The project is being built adjacent to the existing justice complex, which will remain in operation throughout construction. Completion is slated for early 2023. Michigan-based consultants on the project include Fleis & VandenBrink, which is providing site civil engineering, surveying and landscape architecture, and Matrix Consulting Engineers, which provided the building engineering concepts.

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Mason, MI
Mason, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Lansing, MI
Ingham County, MI
Business
County
Ingham County, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
Lansing, MI
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Architecture#Civil Engineering#Mich#Bkv Group#Fleis Vandenbrink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy