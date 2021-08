If it’s around, about, or of Kanye West, let it be known, it is super expensive! From Kanye West’s iconic 1 of 1 Goyard backpack purchased by the rapper at the 2010 Paris Fashion Week being re-sold for a grand $55,000 or $130 sneakers for infants, nothing associated with the billionaire ever comes cheap. Even the air around Kanye West’s presence can cop around $3400. Believe it or not, a Kanye West fan is selling a bag of what they claim is air from the rapper’s recent listening event for his long-awaited new album, ‘Donda.’