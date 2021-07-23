Cancel
Michael Brockers working with Da'Shawn Hand to get ready for training camp

By Jeff Risdon
 9 days ago
Michael Brockers is already paying dividends for the Detroit Lions. The veteran defensive lineman, acquired somewhat quietly this offseason from the Los Angeles Rams, has taken fellow Lions lineman Da’Shawn Hand under his wing this summer.

Brockers and Hand are working out together in Texas in preparation for Detroit Lions training camp, which kicks off in less than a week. The Detroit duo is working out with defensive line specialist coach Brandon Jordan. Brockers posted a video of the workouts and action to his Instagram feed.

It’s great to see Hand getting in some serious work. Now entering his fourth season in Detroit, Hand ha flashed considerable talent but has struggled to stay on the field through a litany of injuries. He sure looks good here.

