Nassau County, NY

Teen Nabbed With Box Cutter At Long Island Park, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
Martin “Bunky” Reid Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island teen who allegedly had a box cutter at an area park has been arrested.

Jarbar Henfield, age 18, was arrested on Thursday, July 22 by Nassau County Police in New Cassel after police received reports of a man with a gun at the Martin “Bunky” Reid Park.

According to detectives, officers responded to a call for a person with a weapon at the park and were given a description of the man, later identified as Henfield, and were able to locate him still in the park.

As officers approached, he began to flee on foot. After a short pursuit, the officers were able to reach Henfield and attempted to place him in custody.

During the arrest attempt, Henfield began to actively resist.

During the struggle, an officer sustained an injury to his head.

Officers recovered a box cutter in the defendant's possession. The officer and Henfield were both transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Henfield was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Resisting arrest
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

He will be arraigned when medically practical.

