Money Heist Season 5 Release Date And Latest Updates! – Everything We Know So Far

One of the most loved anime that initiated its journey in the 2000s, Code Geass may soon witness the opening of its third chapter. Crunchyroll is yet to confirm if Code Geass will be back with its third season, and fans have been anticipating its release. This mech anime series has received sensational popularity for its previous two seasons, and no doubt fans are eagerly waiting to once to watch the new chapter after more than a decade-long wait.