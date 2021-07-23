Controversial Statue Removed From Tennessee Capitol Building

After years of controversy and protest, a controversial statue has been removed from the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol Building, per WKRN. On Friday (July 23), crews removed three busts from the Capitol, including the monument to Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. The bust was installed in 1978, where it immediately sparked protests that eventually led to its relocation in 2010 from outside the House of Representatives to the main corridor between the House and Senate Chambers, according to News Channel 5.