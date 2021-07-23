Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Controversial Statue Removed From Tennessee Capitol Building

Posted by 
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After years of controversy and protest, a controversial statue has been removed from the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol Building, per WKRN. On Friday (July 23), crews removed three busts from the Capitol, including the monument to Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. The bust was installed in 1978, where it immediately sparked protests that eventually led to its relocation in 2010 from outside the House of Representatives to the main corridor between the House and Senate Chambers, according to News Channel 5.

thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
976
Followers
613
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mcnally
Person
David Farragut
Person
Cameron Sexton
Person
Nathan Bedford Forrest
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Building#Wkrn#Confederate#The Ku Klux Klan#House#Senate#News Channel 5#The Capitol Commission#Historical Commission#The State Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy