Tottenham Hotspur Have a Bonus Over Juventus In Race Over Dusan Vlahovic, Claims Journalist

Atalanta stand firm in their valuation for Tottenham target Cristian Romero. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Express), Tottenham Hotspur must increase their bid for Cristian Romero. It adds that the club have identified Romero as the top defensive target. Their first bid of £34.2m plus a further £8.5m was rejected by Atalanta. The Italian side are taking the option of permanently signing Romero from Juventus before selling him for a ‘hefty’ profit.