Tottenham Hotspur Have a Bonus Over Juventus In Race Over Dusan Vlahovic, Claims Journalist

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalist Enzo Bucchioni has recommended that Nuno’s Tottenham Hotspur have a bonus over Juventus within the race for Dusan Vlahovic, as quoted on Firenze Viola. The well-known and well-respected journalist has claimed that Tottenham and Juventus are the 2 principal opponents for the Fiorentina striker. Spurs have a bonus due to two main components. Zucchini, who’s a well-respected Italian journalist, has identified that Tottenham’s new sporting director Fabio Paratici is aware of the 21-year-old striker properly.

