Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Best Chromebooks for school: ASUS, Acer, Samsung, and more

By Jeff Springer
xda-developers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack to school is just around the corner. If you’re looking for a new school laptop for yourself or your child, you should consider a Chromebook. Chrome OS is an incredibly fast operating system with excellent security and parental controls in place. On the hardware side, Chromebooks are incredibly cost effective. Indeed, many Chromebook models cost under $300. This is much less than entry level Mac or Windows hardware.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#Laptop#Usi##Intel Celeron#Lenovo Chromebook C340
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Asus
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Dell
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV, we’ve found an awesome deal for you. One of our favorite 4K TVs in recent times — the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series — is down to just $600 right now at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $700, it was a pretty great deal to start with but with $100 off, it just got even more appealing. With some great hardware that’s punching above its price point, this is a great 4K TV set for your living room, den, or pretty much anywhere else in your home. Let’s take a look into why it’s so great so you can snap it up while stocks last.
ComputersDigital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook is only $159 for the back-to-school season

The new school year is starting in a few weeks, and no matter the learning set-up, students will need a reliable laptop to help them with their classes. There are laptop deals that you can take advantage of, but if most of these offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. Walmart, for example, is offering the Lenovo Chromebook S330 for just $159, after an $80 discount to its original price of $239.
ComputersDigital Trends

Don’t skip this Dell XPS deal if you’re looking for a back-to-school laptop

If you’re looking for a new laptop that will accompany you through the upcoming school year, you should start your search by browsing the laptop deals that are within your budget. For dependable laptops that will be able to keep up with your daily schoolwork, it’s highly recommended that you place Dell XPS deals at the top of your list. This includes the Dell XPS 13, which is on sale from Dell with a $150 discount that brings its price down to $800 from its original price of $950.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy buyer's guide: The best Samsung phones at every price in 2021

This story was originally published . Added new information for several devices from Android Police's own reviews. As much as Google would like to lead in the space, the Android hardware conversation is all but defined by Samsung. The Korean manufacturer is the go-to for tons of shoppers, so much so that "Android" and "Galaxy" are synonymous to many. It also offers roughly six million different models, with prices from just over a hundred bucks to well into four-digit territory. So if you're looking to buy, how do you choose? Here, we break down your options — from super-premium to the bare necessities.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

The Best Samsung Phones of 2021

There are many Android phones to choose from, and the biggest producer of those phones is Samsung. It makes many popular phones, but also some you may not know about. We’ll show you the best ones out there. The Best Samsung Phones of 2021. Why you should trust us: Our...
Computersxda-developers

Should you buy a Chromebook? Absolutely, here’s why you should switch!

Operating systems are a big part of our daily lives. If you’ve used a Mac or Windows PC for years, you might be asking yourself, should I buy a Chromebook? On the other hand, the appeal of something new is exciting. Are you intrigued by the idea of lower cost hardware and 5 second boot times? If so, Chrome OS and a new shiny Chromebook might be for you.
Retailchromeunboxed.com

The highly-anticipated ASUS Chromebook CX9 finally makes an appearance, coming soon

11th Gen Tiger Lake Chromebooks are turning up more frequently these days but there is one device, in particular, that has me salivating. The ASUS Chromebook CX9 was announced alongside the already-released Chromebook CX5 and CM5 but the ultra-premium business-minded clamshell quietly disappeared from ASUS’ website. Every day, I poke around the web to see if anyone has listed this Chromebook because, honestly, I want it! This Chromebook offers up the 11th Gen Core i7 Tiger Lake CPU from Intel, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage and wraps that hardware in an ultra-light 2.5-pound chassis with a 400 nit display with optional touch. Oh, did I mention that it has an integrated numeric keypad in the touchpad? Well, it does. There’s literally nothing that I don’t love about this device except the fact that I can’t buy it.
ComputersSamMobile

Your next Samsung Chromebook could have an NVIDIA RTX GPU

The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is the world’s first laptop to utilize Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti GPU, but it looks like we might see RTX technology across a wider variety of notebook types soon. Nvidia has recently demonstrated RTX and other high-end graphical technologies running on the Linux platform with ARM hardware and revealed how demanding games and 3D-intensive apps could have a future with ARM Chromebooks.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 ready to roll for 2021

This week ASUS launched a new ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5400), ready to roll with the newest version of Chrome OS and up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. This device has up to Intel Irix Xe graphics and a proven set of heavy duty chassis. This machine works with US MIL-STD 810H standards so it’s ready for basic bumps and drops.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

More confirmation that HP is making the Snapdragon 7c Chromebook tablet ‘Coachz’

If you’ve spent any time at all here at Chrome Unboxed, you’ve likely read all about ‘Coachz’. This upcoming device sports an absolute litany of features, with the highlight being a detachable form factor and Snapdragon 7c processor inside. Addtionally, ‘Coachz’ will come with a 3:2 high-res screen, a magnetically-attaching rechargeable USI pen, a fingerprint scanner, kickstand, and what I would consider the perfect screen size for a tablet – 11-inches.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

A new monster ASUS Chromebook Flip emerges in the 14-inch CX5400

In a move that is both surprising and a tad bit confusing, ASUS has unveiled yet another new Chromebook with a name that is way too similar to an already-launched device here in 2021. If you remember, ASUS showed up to CES 2021 with a few new Chromebooks and one of them (our favorite so far) was the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5. Technically, this Chromebook also goes by the name Flip CX5500 and/or Flip C536 depending on where you are searching. Either way, this large, 15.6-inch Chromebook is a great device that we liked a whole lot, but it wasn’t the ASUS Flip successor we expected at all.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

ASUS Chromebook CX9 released as Chrome OS laptop-only hero

The ASUS Chromebook CX9 is the latest in a line of laptop-style machines that run Chrome OS with style and grace. This machine does not fold all the way back like its “Flip” brand brethren, and it does not include a stylus (though it’ll support one, eventually). Instead, it’s made to be a key entry in the Chrome OS universe from ASUS with a unique vision in industrial design and simple functionality.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Asus readies slim and light 14-inch Chromebook Flip CX5400 premium convertible with Tiger Lake-U processors

The demand for Chromebooks certainly spiked during the pandemic, and OEMs are ramping up the production of budget-friendly aimed at kids, as well as premium models geared towards work-from-home employees. Speaking of premium models, Asus recently announced the imminent availability of its new Flip CX5400 model that is probably the slimmest 14-inch convertible Chromebook to date.
ComputersAndroid Authority

Asus just launched a surprisingly powerful 14-inch Chromebook

Asus has introduced the high-performance Chromebook Flip CX5400. The convertible is powerful between its 11th Gen Core i7, 512GB SSD and Thunderbolt 4 ports. The system sells for $1,049.99 with a pen included. High-powered Chromebooks are still relatively rare, but Asus appears bent on changing that. Chrome Unboxed reports that...
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

The new Asus high-end Chromebook Flip CX5400 has a pretty sweet metal chassis

Asus, you folks know that it's a good thing to help customers distinguish between your products, right? For example, the 15-inch Chromebook Flip CX5 is also called the CX5500, or the Chromebook C536 depending on your market. Now there's a new version, the CX5400 ... which Asus is also referring to as the CX5. This despite the fact that these are very different designs: the 4 in the name indicates that this is a 14-inch convertible Chromebook, which isn't all that helpful if you Google "Asus CX5."
Computerschromeunboxed.com

The drool-worthy ASUS Chromebook CX9 is now up for pre-order

Yesterday, the Chromebook that I have been waiting impatiently for months to get my hands on finally popped in ASUS’ online store. At that time, the ASUS Chromebook CX9 with its gorgeous design and feature-rich spec sheet was listed as “coming soon” which led me to believe that it would be available in the coming weeks. Well, I grossly overshot my launch date expectations. As of this morning, the Chromebook CX9 is actually available for pre-order with a shipping date of July 22nd. That’s tomorrow for those of you that don’t keep track of such things.

Comments / 0

Community Policy