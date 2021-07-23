What Colors does the TCL 20 SE come in?

Google released five different Pixel phones in the US in 2020, but only three of those remain available for purchase in the Google Store. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, launched last summer, were discontinued less than a year later, though you can buy them from other retailers till supplies last or bring home a refurbished device. Later in the fall, Google went on to drop a duo of budget phones, the Pixel 4A and 4A 5G, as well as the midrange Pixel 5, and these three phones are still up for grabs from the Google Store as well as other retailers. The Google Pixel 6 could also be added to the mix in the coming months. We speculate it could make an appearance in October.