What Colors does the TCL 20 SE come in?

By Gaurav Shukla
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TCL 20 SE is the company’s newest budget smartphone in the United States. The phone was originally announced back at CES in January this year, but it has just reached the country, with it being offered via Amazon. It features an HD+ LCD screen, Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a large 5,000mAh battery. If you’re planning to buy the TCL 20 SE, you may be wondering about the color options for this phone. TCL is selling the 20 SE in two exciting colors – Aurora Green and Nuit Black. Both of these colors are available in the US.

