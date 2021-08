Minor-league manager Tripp Keister is going viral for his ejection during his team’s game on Saturday. Keister is the manager for the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. His team was leading the Portland Sea Dogs 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth. Keister was upset with an interference call. He took off his hat and placed it where the call was made. Then he took off his jersey while complaining to the umpires.