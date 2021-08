The chief constable at the time of the Manchester Arena bombing has denied he misled an independent preliminary review into the emergency response.There were significant multi-agency communication failures as fire crews took more than two hours to arrive and only three paramedics entered the City Room foyer where the explosion was detonated, a public inquiry into the May 2017 attack has heard.Other other blue light services could not get through to the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) force duty officer — the initial commander of the incident — and members of the public, police officers and venue staff had to resort...