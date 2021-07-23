Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas to miss start of season
The ankle issue that plagued New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas last season will reportedly delay the wide receiver's debut in 2021. NFL Network said Friday that Thomas "could be on the sideline for weeks" to start the season while continuing his recovery from offseason surgery. The recommended rehab period following his June operation to repair ligaments in his left ankle is four months, per the report.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
