Giannis Antetokounmpo shocked the world this season as he was able to defy the odds and with the NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis' 50-point performance in Game 6 was truly phenomenal and it was good enough to get him the Finals MVP trophy, for all of his hard work throughout the series against the Phoenix Suns. Now, Giannis is back home in Greece, and he is celebrating his time off with his family and friends.