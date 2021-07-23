Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

John Heymach, MD, PhD, Discusses the Use of Adjuvant Immunotherapy for Patients With NSCLC

By John Heymach, MD, PhD
cancernetwork.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancerNetwork® sat down with John Heymach, MD, PhD, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting to talk adjuvant immunotherapy for recurrence-free survival in resected non–small cell lung cancer. At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with John Heymach, MD, PhD, of The...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Immunotherapy#Adjuvant#Bristol Myers Squibb#Cancernetwork#Adura#Nct02511106#Egfr#Checkmate#Altorki N#Iii#Https Bit Ly 3kytjg1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancertargetedonc.com

The Impact of Immunotherapy Use in Small Cell Lung Cancer

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jarushka Naidoo, MB, BCh, MHS. discussed the case of a 73-year-old patient with small cell lung cancer who first presented with shortness of breath, productive cough, chest pain, and fatigue. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jarushka Naidoo, MB, BCh, MHS, an...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Rios Reviews Advances in NSCLC for World Lung Cancer Day

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jorge A. Rios, MD, discusses recent advanced in NSCLC and the role targeted and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy has played in this progress. Sunday, August 1, 2021, is World Lung Cancer Day. Major advancements in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Triplet Regimen Options Reviewed for Multiple Myeloma

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight July 1 2021,. Two years after being diagnosed with stage II multiple myeloma, a patient continuing on daratumumab plus lenalidomide maintenance showed concerning symptoms during routine follow-up, explained Ruben Niesvizky, MD. Two years after being diagnosed with stage II multiple myeloma, a...
Healthcancernetwork.com

Ruxolitinib Improved Overall Response in the Treatment of Glucocorticoid-Refractory or -Dependent Chronic GVHD

Compared with a control therapy, ruxolitinib increased overall response and improved failure-free survival for patients with glucocorticoid-refractory or -dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease. Using ruxolitinib (Jakafi) to treat patients with glucocorticoid-refractory or -dependent chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) led to a significantly increased overall response, failure-free survival, and symptom response compared with...
CancerMedicalXpress

Scoring system predicts head and neck cancer patient response to immunotherapy

A prognostic scoring system that is cheap, efficient and reliable can predict how patients with relapsed and/or metastatic head and neck cancer will respond to immunotherapy, new research has shown. The system, developed by a team led by researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research, London and our partner hospital...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Robert A. Figlin, MD, on the Potential Importance of Adjuvant IO in Bladder Cancer

Robert A. Figlin, MD, discusses the potential role of adjuvant immunotherapy for patients with bladder cancer. At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® sat down with Robert A. Figlin, MD, professor of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, Steven Spielberg Family Chair in Hematology-Oncology, and deputy director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, to highlight the potential importance of adjuvant immunotherapy in bladder cancer. As previous research has identified significant benefit with this modality, Figlin emphasizes the importance of discovering the best role for immunotherapy in this patient population.
CancerScience Now

Radiation and Immunotherapy Together

Cancer immunotherapy has been a huge topic in recent years, and deservedly so. But there are some types of tumors that respond much better than others, which means that there are also some that hardly respond at all. A great deal of effort is going into trying to find ways to make these immunologically “cold” tumors respond to checkpoint inhibitors and other such drugs.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Considerations for Immunotherapy-Based Combinations in the Frontline Treatment of PD-L1–Positive NSCLC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight July 1 2021,. Ronald J. Scheff, MD, reviews the molecular testing practices for non–small cell lung cancer and frontline treatment of patients with PD-L1-positive non–small cell lung cancer during a Case-Based Roundtable event. Ronald J. Scheff, MD, reviews the molecular testing practices...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Barriers of Treating EGFR-Mutant NSCLC With Adjuvant Osimertinib

Nathan Pennell, MD, PhD, discusses the cost-effectiveness of adjuvant osimertinib in resected EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. Nathan Pennell, MD, PhD, a medical oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic, discusses the cost-effectiveness of adjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso) in resected EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). According to Pennell, at a 5% improvement...
CancerScience Now

A lifeline for immunotherapy

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Cancer immunotherapy stimulates a patient’s own immune system to attack tumor cells. It is often used to treat advanced and drug-resistant tumors and has demonstrated high efficacy in some patients. However, Haas et al. show how resistance to a frontline, molecularly targeted drug in some tumors can make subsequent immunotherapy ineffective—and show how this cross-resistance is potentially reversible. The authors established immunocompetent mouse models of melanoma and treated them with approved mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway inhibitors (MAPKi). After an initial therapeutic response, some tumors developed resistance. The authors then transferred the resistant and sensitive tumor cells separately into treatment-naïve mice and treated the mice with immune checkpoint inhibitors. In contrast to their MAPKi-sensitive counterparts, tumors derived from the MAPKi-resistant cells were also resistant to the immunotherapy and lacked T cell infiltration. Together with therapeutic outcomes in “mixed” tumors in mice (wherein MAPKi-resistant and -sensitive cells made up imbalanced proportions of an implanted tumor), these data suggested a tumor-derived mechanism of immune evasion. Subsequent molecular and coculture analyses revealed that MAPKi-resistant tumors suppressed the activity of dendritic cells (DCs), a type of cell that is critical to T cell activation in response to various immunotherapeutics. Simulating DC maturation through poly(I:C) injection induced the activation and tumor infiltration of T cells and restored tumor sensitivity to anti-checkpoint immunotherapeutics in mice. Notably, simultaneously inducing DC proliferation (by FLT3L expression) with their maturation promoted antitumor immune memory. These observations were confirmed in a second, colon cancer model of acquired MAPKi resistance, wherein additional DC stimulation with focal radiotherapy restored immunotherapeutic sensitivity. The findings reveal a mechanism of treatment-induced cross-resistance to immunotherapy and, critically, ways to revert it. Notably, immunotherapy resistance and T cell exclusion in MAPKi-refractive tumors from patients suggest that such approaches might improve the clinical success of cancer immunotherapy.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers use appendiceal cancer organoids to study personalized immunotherapy response

Wake Forest researchers and clinicians are using patient-specific tumor 'organoid' models as a preclinical companion platform to better evaluate immunotherapy treatment for appendiceal cancer, one of the rarest cancers affecting only 1 in 100,000 people. Immunotherapies, also known as biologic therapies, activate the body's own immune system to control, and eliminate cancer.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

New Consensus Disease Definitions To Aid Care, Accelerate Research For Cancer Patients With Side Effects From Immunotherapies

CARY, N.C., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A paper outlining consensus disease definitions for neurological toxicities in cancer patients undergoing immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment was published this week in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) by a team of physicians at 16 institutions ( https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34281989/). Neurologists and oncologists at...
Canceronclive.com

Utility of Immunotherapy Keeps Evolving in Unresectable Stage III NSCLC

Many checkpoint inhibitors are currently under investigation in combination with concurrent radiotherapy in stage III non–small cell lung cancer, which experts propose could have practice-changing implications. Although concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CRT) has historically been the standard of care for patients with unresectable stage IIIA and stage IIIB non–small cell lung cancer...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Patel on the Potential With PARP/Immunotherapy Combos in NSCLC

Sandip P. Patel, MD, discusses the potential of combining PARP inhibitors with immunotherapy for patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Sandip P. Patel, MD, a medical oncologist and associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Diego Health, discusses the potential of combining PARP inhibitors with immunotherapy for patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Arcila on Choosing Between Molecular Tests in Lung Cancer

Maria E. Arcila, MD, highlights important considerations for selecting among molecular diagnostic tests for patients with lung cancer. Maria E. Arcila, MD, a pathologist and director of the Diagnostic Molecular Pathology Laboratory at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, highlights important considerations for selecting among molecular diagnostic tests for patients with lung cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy