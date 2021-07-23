Cancel
Iowa couple married 73 years die hours apart

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
GARNER, Iowa — An Iowa couple who were married 73 years died hours apart Tuesday.

Daughter Candy Engstler said her mother Wanda Wold, 96, died early Tuesday after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for many years, KCCI reported.

She and her sister went to be with their father, Jim Wold.

“He folded his hands with both of us on either side of his bed, and he said, ‘Thank you, Jesus. Thank you for taking her, and would you please take me now too?’” Engstler said.

Around 7 p.m., Wold, 94, died.

It was love at first sight, the couple said in a video recorded during their 70th anniversary celebration, family said.

“I think it was for me, on my part at least,” Jim Wold said. “I don’t know about her.”

Wanda Wold replies: “You know it was.”

“I know it was,” he said.

Although painful to lose both parents, Engstler takes solace too.

“They were lucky and fortunate that he allowed them both to go the same day,” their daughter said. “My dad wouldn’t have wanted to be here without her, so it was a blessing.”

