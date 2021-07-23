Cancel
Video Games

PS5 restock - here's where you might be able to get the console today

By Benjamin Abbott
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another day, another potential PS5 restock. So, where could it turn up this time? Friday is often a bit quieter for deals, but there's a fair chance that Target could offer a deal. Best Buy might drop too, and it's always a good idea to keep an eye on Amazon USA due to its habit of offering the console without warning.

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

