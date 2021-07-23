Cancel
Tony Barnhart: ‘A lot riding on’ Clemson, Kirby Smart growth at Georgia

By Mike Griffith
WGAU
WGAU
 9 days ago
HOOVER, Ala. — Kirby Smart has grown into one of the senior members of the SEC coaching fraternity, building Georgia football into a superpower in the process.

Veteran college football journalist and television analyst Tony Barnhart — aka, Mr. College Football — has taken note and shared his insights with DawgNation from the SEC Media Days this week.

Barnhardt, a former Georgia beat writer himself, is as interested as anyone in the Bulldogs’ opening game at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 against Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.

“I think the Clemson game is huge, (because) if Georgia can find a way to beat Clemson, the schedule sets up really nicely for them,” Barnhardt said. “You’ve obviously got to play Florida in Jacksonville and you’ve got to go to Auburn, I understand that, but if you beat Clemson you’re in really great shape.

Continue reading at DawgNation.com

UGA runners get more medals in Tokyo

The weekend at the Olympics yielded two more medals for athletes from the University of Georgia: Elija Godwin and Lynna Irby won bronze in the 4 by 400 meter mixed relay in track and field competition in Tokyo. Godwin is on the UGA track team; Irby is a Bulldog alum.
No hard feelings: Amos and Jewett tangle, finish together

TOKYO — (AP) — Isaiah Jewett and Nijel Amos were sprawled on the track next to each other, seemingly out of the running in the 800 meters. Hurt or hard feelings? Just the opposite. The American and Botswanan runners were good sports. Jewett and Amos helped each other to their...

