Tony Barnhart: ‘A lot riding on’ Clemson, Kirby Smart growth at Georgia

HOOVER, Ala. — Kirby Smart has grown into one of the senior members of the SEC coaching fraternity, building Georgia football into a superpower in the process.

Veteran college football journalist and television analyst Tony Barnhart — aka, Mr. College Football — has taken note and shared his insights with DawgNation from the SEC Media Days this week.

Barnhardt, a former Georgia beat writer himself, is as interested as anyone in the Bulldogs’ opening game at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 against Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.

“I think the Clemson game is huge, (because) if Georgia can find a way to beat Clemson, the schedule sets up really nicely for them,” Barnhardt said. “You’ve obviously got to play Florida in Jacksonville and you’ve got to go to Auburn, I understand that, but if you beat Clemson you’re in really great shape.

