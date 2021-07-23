Fortnite Short Nite 2 - when is it, and how to watch the animated online shorts in Party Royale
Fortnite Short Nite 2 sees a return of the animated shorts live event, which you can watch through Party Royale mode. This is the second such event being hosted in Fortnite, following on from the initial outing back in February, and there's another great line up of shows on offer. Headlining are two episodes from the popular Gildedguy saga, which includes 'Gildedguy Gets Up!' as a world premiere, plus shorts from Simon's Cat, Snail's House, and other creators. The whole broadcast lasts for around 40 minutes, and if you have any questions about how to watch Fortnite Short Nite 2 then we have the answers below.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0