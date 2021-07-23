Obituary: Mezzo-Soprano Jean Kraft Passes at 94
(Credit: Douglas Merriam) American mezzo-soprano Jean Kraft passed away on July 15, 2021. She was 94. Kraft was born on Jan. 9, 1927 in Menasha, Wisconsin, United States and began her singing career at the New York City Opera in the 1960s. She then went on to take on a partnership with the Santa Fe Opera between 1965 through 1987 where she performed such operas as “La Cenerentola,” “Rigoletto,” “Der Rosenkavalier,” “The Rake’s Progress,” and “The Magic Flute,” among others.operawire.com
