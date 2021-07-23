Cancel
Public Health

AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don't want shots

By TAMMY WEBBER, EMILY SWANSON - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states. Among...

