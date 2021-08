Take a look inside VRBO's most expensive rental property in Genesee County. According to an undated search of Genesee County on vrbo.com, this is the most expensive rental property in the area. If you want a luxurious place to rent without having to travel far, this property in Montrose is something you may want to look at. Check out this extraordinary, private, four-bedroom, two-bath lodge. It may look like a big barn on the outside, but inside this place is beautiful.