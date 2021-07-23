TDOT Weekend Construction Events Could Cause Some Delays With Local Travel

TDOT contract crews will perform concrete repairs on portions of I-75 South near mile marker 8.0 in Hamilton County. Beginning Friday at 8:00 PM EDT through Monday at 6:00 AM EDT, the two right lanes on I-75 South will be closed. One lane of the on-ramp to I-75 South from Exit 7 (Bonny Oaks Drive) will also be closed. The two left lanes on I‑75 South will remain open through the weekend at this location.