Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NWS to Launch New Wireless Emergency Alert for Thunderstorms

By Beverly Perry
wfft.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The National Weather Service is making changes to the way they issue and spread information for severe thunderstorm warnings to the public. Starting August 2, 2021, the changes will affect the way your cell phone automatically receives severe weather alerts. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Emergency Alerts#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Wea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Destructive’ Severe T-Storm Warnings Start Aug. 2, Will Trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts

DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Monday, Aug. 2, things will look a bit different the next time you get a notice about a severe thunderstorm warning for your area. Warnings will be now be placed into one of three categories. The criteria for a storm to be classified as severe is not changing. That is any storm that creates wind gusts to 58 mph or greater, produces hail 1-inch in diameter or larger, or a funnel cloud or tornado. If a storm meets any of these three criteria it will now be considered as the “base” severe thunderstorm warning. Not all storms are...
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Montello and Nevada Highway 233.
Monroe County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Ontario by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Ontario A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a thunderstorm with torrential downpours was located over Victor, or 7 miles south of Fairport, moving southeast at 20 mph. Ponding of water on low lying areas is possible with this storm. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Canandaigua, Victor, Bloomfield, Farmington, Mendon, East Bloomfield, Manchester, Shortsville, Cheshire, Fishers, Cottage City and Holcomb. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 45 and 44. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Currituck The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Weeksville, Grandy, Nixonton, Shiloh, Chapanoke, Old Trap, Burgess, Snug Harbor, Point Harbor, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Symonds Creek, Listers Corner, Jacocks, Frog Island, Woodville and Rabbit Corner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
Lincoln, ILwjbc.com

NWS launching new damage categories for severe weather

LINCOLN – Starting today, the National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. “Destructive” and “Considerable” Damage Threat Categories. NWS has developed three categories of damage threat for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The...
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Currituck The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Weeksville, Grandy, Nixonton, Shiloh, Chapanoke, Old Trap, Burgess, Snug Harbor, Point Harbor, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Symonds Creek, Listers Corner, Jacocks, Frog Island, Woodville and Rabbit Corner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Duchesne, Wasatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A debris flow is expected to impact the Strawberry River corridor from Strawberry Reservoir to Starvation Reservoir. People living in this area should take action to ensure their safety! Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duchesne; Wasatch The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Dollar Ridge Burn Scar in West Central Duchesne County in northern Utah Southeastern Wasatch County in northern Utah * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Strawberry River Corridor from Strawberry Reservoir to Starvation Reservoir. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Starvation Reservoir and Strawberry Reservoir. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Routt County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Colorado and northeast Utah. * From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * A disturbance moving across the region in addition to monsoonal moisture entrenched across much of Western Colorado and Eastern Utah will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall Monday afternoon and evening.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Weather service launches new warnings for severe thunderstorms

For years, tornadoes, powerful flash floods and snow squalls have triggered emergency warning alerts from the National Weather Service on cellphones within the danger area. Beginning Monday, destructive thunderstorms — such as the hurricane-like derecho that ripped across Iowa last summer — will be added to those automatic alerts. “The...
Pasquotank County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pasquotank by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pasquotank The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Weeksville, Grandy, Nixonton, Shiloh, Chapanoke, Old Trap, Burgess, Snug Harbor, Point Harbor, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Symonds Creek, Listers Corner, Jacocks, Frog Island, Woodville and Rabbit Corner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over much of Western Colorado and Eastern Utah and another round of heavy rain producing thunderstorms is expected this afternoon and evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Pack Creek, Lake Christine, 416 and the East Canyon Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Colorado and Utah. * From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * A disturbance moving across the region in addition to monsoonal moisture entrenched across much of Western Colorado and Eastern Utah will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall Monday afternoon and evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Pack Creek, Lake Christine, 416 and the East Canyon Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lincoln County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Washes could very quickly become flooded and become life-threatening for those recreating. Avoid recreation in washes or low lying areas such as slot canyons as these can quickly become flooded. Target Area: Lincoln County; Sheep Range .One more day of high monsoonal moisture coupled with a mid and upper level disturbance will result in increased potential for Flash Flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Nevada and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in south central Nevada, Lincoln County. In southern Nevada, Sheep Range. * Through this evening. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall resulting in flash flooding, especially in high terrain areas. Areas that have already received several rounds of heavy rainfall over the last several days will be highly vulnerable to additional impacts should more storms impact those areas. * Rapid onset of flash flooding is possible. This could impact parts of Highway 93 across Lincoln County as well as smaller county roads that lead up to high terrain locations. Washes could very quickly become flooded due to several days of heavy rainfall in these areas.
Jefferson County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTIES At 1113 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Carthage, or 15 miles east of Fort Drum, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm, along with brief torrential downpours. Locations impacted include Belfort, Indian River, Natural Bridge, Harrisville, Diana and Soft Maple Reservoir. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy