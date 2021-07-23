NWS to Launch New Wireless Emergency Alert for Thunderstorms

Effective: 2021-08-01 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Washes could very quickly become flooded and become life-threatening for those recreating. Avoid recreation in washes or low lying areas such as slot canyons as these can quickly become flooded. Target Area: Lincoln County; Sheep Range .One more day of high monsoonal moisture coupled with a mid and upper level disturbance will result in increased potential for Flash Flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Nevada and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in south central Nevada, Lincoln County. In southern Nevada, Sheep Range. * Through this evening. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall resulting in flash flooding, especially in high terrain areas. Areas that have already received several rounds of heavy rainfall over the last several days will be highly vulnerable to additional impacts should more storms impact those areas. * Rapid onset of flash flooding is possible. This could impact parts of Highway 93 across Lincoln County as well as smaller county roads that lead up to high terrain locations. Washes could very quickly become flooded due to several days of heavy rainfall in these areas.