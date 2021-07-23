Cancel
Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife $300,000 in Spousal Support Per Month – Report

By Aleia Woods
 9 days ago
Dr. Dre and his ex-wife appear to have made headway in their lengthy divorce settlement. According to a report from The Blast on Wednesday (July 21), the super producer has been ordered to pay Nicole Young $293,306 per month in spousal support. The payment must be made to Nicole on the first of every month, and she will receive the support from Dre until she remarries, enters another domestic partnership or death of either Dre or Nicole.

