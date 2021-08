Flint firefighters rushed to Buckham Alley Thursday afternoon after flames were spotted on top of the buildings. I happened to be dropping lunch off to my wife yesterday shortly before all of the action in Buckham Alley. She works in downtown Flint, and her building is in Buckham Alley, so they had a front row seat to what happened. The fire was reported Thursday afternoon, and despite some building damage, the good news is that nobody was hurt.